Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Zoetis worth $67,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.29.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 138,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,388. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.10 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

