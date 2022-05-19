Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 22,033 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.62% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $140,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.33.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,989,240.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.11, for a total transaction of $695,797.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $8.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $419.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,579. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

