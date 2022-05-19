Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $76.11 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 817,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,595,679 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $76,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $339,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 523,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 14.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $4,287,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 386,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $81.30. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

