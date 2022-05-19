Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 22,741 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Newmont worth $104,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,671 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after acquiring an additional 147,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,607,000 after acquiring an additional 196,777 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,603,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $719,666,000 after acquiring an additional 187,315 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,683 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,846,982.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

NYSE:NEM traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 165,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,050,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

