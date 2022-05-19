Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 11,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.
About Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:TFECY)
