Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,997 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $90,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,946,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $481,312,000 after buying an additional 2,986,213 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $49,700,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $35,647,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,984,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,402,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,598,000 after purchasing an additional 658,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 181,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,651. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.