Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE ENZ opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 million, a P/E ratio of 242.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Enzo Biochem ( NYSE:ENZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.64% of the company’s stock.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

