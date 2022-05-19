Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 85,804 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.9% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $369,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $299,665.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $19.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $551.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,248. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $591.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.70 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

