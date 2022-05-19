Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,113 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $196,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 149,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,330. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $155.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

