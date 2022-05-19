Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $117.79 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,939 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,718 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $117,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.89.

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.51. 149,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,911,101. The firm has a market cap of $197.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

