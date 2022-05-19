Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $130.53 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,329 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $130,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,785,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,763,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $246.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,169,012 shares of company stock valued at $332,350,306. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $9.86 on Thursday, hitting $285.33. 96,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $193.11 and a one year high of $314.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

