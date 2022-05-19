Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 12,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $111,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,321,242,000 after buying an additional 29,491 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,295,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,644,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,929,000 after acquiring an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $481.03. The stock had a trading volume of 30,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.36. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $442.53 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

