Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 24,442 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.47.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $3.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.53. The company had a trading volume of 351,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,361,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $131.94 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

