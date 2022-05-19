Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 46,469 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,469 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Synopsys worth $99,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,661,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,717,623,000 after purchasing an additional 80,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $899,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Synopsys by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,988,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $732,937,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,918,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,366,000 after buying an additional 55,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,262,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $32.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $304.76. The stock had a trading volume of 77,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,972. The company has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.38 and a 200 day moving average of $320.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.04 and a 1 year high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

