Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 804,761 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 804,761 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $158,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,614,000 after buying an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 470.3% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,657,000 after buying an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 215.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,751,000 after buying an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $262,207,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,806,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,157 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.44. The stock had a trading volume of 914,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,938,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

