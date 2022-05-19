EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 23,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$88.18 million and a PE ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.
EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)
