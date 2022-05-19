EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 0.8%

EQ Inc. (CVE:EQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 23,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 17,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$88.18 million and a PE ratio of -14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get EQ alerts:

EQ Company Profile (CVE:EQ)

EQ Inc provides real-time technology and advance analytics in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables companies to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables companies to manage data at scale and enrich that data with proprietary first party and third-party data sets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.