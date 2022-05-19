Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $84,073,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3,606.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,665,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,314,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 872,669 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 311.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,279,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 968,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,113,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 145,037 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EWA opened at $23.52 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

