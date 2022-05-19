Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Amgen to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $243.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.38%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

