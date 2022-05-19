Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,935,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,141,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,303,000 after purchasing an additional 233,810 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,339,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,329,000 after purchasing an additional 844,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its position in Fiserv by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 7,191,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $780,315,000 after acquiring an additional 499,990 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $94.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 612,575 shares of company stock worth $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FISV shares. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen downgraded Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

