Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 527 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Equitable Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M stock opened at $148.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.41. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

