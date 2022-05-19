Ergo Price Tops $2.30 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00007608 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $73.49 million and approximately $690,633.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,176.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,009.18 or 0.06658086 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00237110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00016498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00649667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00545998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00068662 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

