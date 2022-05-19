ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

Separately, Loop Capital assumed coverage on ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESAB opened at $48.13 on Thursday. ESAB has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

