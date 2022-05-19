Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from $340.00 to $333.00. The stock traded as low as $283.41 and last traded at $286.45, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $288.03.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.