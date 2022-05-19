ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Holdings Boosted by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF comprises about 1.3% of Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPAY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.
Shares of IPAY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.25. 116,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,104. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $72.90.
