Etherisc DIP Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (DIP) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $43,295.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,993.79 or 1.00009875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002152 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,995,512 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

