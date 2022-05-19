EULAV Asset Management Buys Shares of 415,088 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 415,088 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,044 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $198,847,000 after buying an additional 503,371 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,431,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $108,928,000 after buying an additional 225,570 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 71,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,517 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,687,412. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.69.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

