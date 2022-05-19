EULAV Asset Management Cuts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,859 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,393,000 after purchasing an additional 17,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $24,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

QCOM traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $131.12. The stock had a trading volume of 264,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,025. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $163.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.