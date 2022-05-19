EULAV Asset Management Has $6.55 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.64.

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,231. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

