EULAV Asset Management Has $9.07 Million Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of DraftKings worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 295,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $5,202,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,928,848. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.07. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.89.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.