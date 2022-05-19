EULAV Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,834,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 591,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,314,092. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.71.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 115,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,166,363.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,262,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,796,811.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,101 shares of company stock valued at $3,450,812 over the last 90 days.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

