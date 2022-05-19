EULAV Asset Management Sells 26,200 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

EULAV Asset Management cut its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,008 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.20 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

