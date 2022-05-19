EULAV Asset Management Sells 5,109 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

EULAV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $17,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 209,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $378,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,458,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,465,000 after acquiring an additional 143,084 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.60. 724,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

