EULAV Asset Management Sells 8,509 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

EULAV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.8% of EULAV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of ServiceNow worth $71,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 239 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $135,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.04, for a total transaction of $55,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,446 shares in the company, valued at $644,973.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.00.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $18.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $430.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,445. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $572.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

