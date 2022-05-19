EULAV Asset Management Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,857,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.29. 160,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,761,910. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.92.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.