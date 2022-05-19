EULAV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,624 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $35,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,965,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 137,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,742,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 469,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after buying an additional 70,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.07.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.76 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

