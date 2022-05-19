Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) will report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $40.71. 776,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.29.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

