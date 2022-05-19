Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Short Interest Update

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 134,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,132 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 103,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 27,673 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Evergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,674,000 after acquiring an additional 484,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

