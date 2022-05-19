Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.14 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

