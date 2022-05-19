Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$45.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$41.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 25.20. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$37.79 and a twelve month high of C$47.77.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$390.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.