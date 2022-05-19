Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,520,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,021,000 after purchasing an additional 375,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $65.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $36,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $126.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.65.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

