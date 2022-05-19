Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,470 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,857,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,401,000 after purchasing an additional 954,258 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,161,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 662,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,649,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,253,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,207 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.69) to GBX 60 ($0.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.19.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

