Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $116,000 Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,844 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.53.

Shares of SWN opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $8.68.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 203.77% and a negative net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue was up 174.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy (Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.