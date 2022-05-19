Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 8,559.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,634,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,538 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,011,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 182.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 806,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 520,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $89.02 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLSD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

