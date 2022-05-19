Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $435.74 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) will report sales of $435.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $434.28 million to $437.20 million. Express posted sales of $345.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Express from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of Express in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Express currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

EXPR traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.41. 40,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,062,890. The stock has a market cap of $231.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Express has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Express by 151.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Express during the third quarter worth $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Express during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Express in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 42.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

