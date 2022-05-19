FairGame (FAIR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $268,479.00

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $268,479.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FairGame has traded 40.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001319 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000166 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00129908 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00032916 BTC.

FairGame Profile

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . FairGame’s official website is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

