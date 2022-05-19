FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,946.77

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,946.77 ($24.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($31.07). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2,450 ($30.20), with a volume of 79,626 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDP. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,132.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.77. The company has a market cap of £621.91 million and a PE ratio of 775.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

