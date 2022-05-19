FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,946.77

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDPGet Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,946.77 ($24.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,520 ($31.07). FD Technologies shares last traded at GBX 2,450 ($30.20), with a volume of 79,626 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDP. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,132.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,946.77. The company has a market cap of £621.91 million and a PE ratio of 775.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.64, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

About FD Technologies (LON:FDP)

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time continuous intelligence; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

