Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.75.

FNF stock opened at $40.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.42. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $38.87 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.68%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,590,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,689,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

