Financial Advisory Service Inc. Buys 2,651 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lipe & Dalton lifted its position in Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,406,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,562,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823,384. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.60 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.