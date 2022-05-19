Financial Advisory Service Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,618 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 1.8% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $19,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,682,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,111 shares during the period. Briggs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,763,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,919,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,025,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,329,000.

SLYV traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $76.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,066. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.03. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

