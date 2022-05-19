Financial Advisory Service Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VBR stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,555. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

